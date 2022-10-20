New ferry will halve journey times to Cape Clear island

‘AN exciting development and a major challenge for the years ahead,’ is how Cape Clear Ferries has described its latest investment – a new 200 Pax Fast Ferry called the Spirit of Doolin that will bring visitors to the island in half the time.

Cape Clear Ferries has agreed to purchase the fast ferry from O’Brien’s of Doolin subject to local Marine Survey Office approval trials, and it arrived in Baltimore for that purpose on Saturday.

Cape Clear Ferries is currently undertaking a very significant investment in and upgrading of its West Cork fleet, according to the manager of the company, Séamus Ó Drisceoil.

He explained that two vessels were sold recently – the 64 pax Dún Aengus relief ferry and the fast ferry Dún na Séad II.

The company acquired the 97 pax Carraig Mhór and the new vessel is expected to replace the fast ferry Dún na Séad II.

‘We are delighted with the Spirit of Doolin,’ said Séamus. ‘It’s a modern stylish vessel and it is in superb condition with a top speed of 20 knots.’

The ferry is expected to operate mostly from Schull to Cape Clear at an economical speed of 15 knots, which would reduce passage time from 50 to 25 minutes.

It has indoor seating for 90 passengers and includes an onboard bar and café. It offers outstanding views from the passenger saloon during all weathers and has an upper deck seating area with a 360 degree view.

Its improved weather capability will also offer greater passenger comfort and convenience.

Séamus said the company is also working hand-in-hand with Comharchumann Chléire Teo and other service providers to develop an outstanding maritime tourism experience based around the Fastnet Rock and facilities on Cape Clear Island.

The investment is expected to bring new business to the island and to its hinterland on the mainland.