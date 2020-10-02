News

New data shows varying levels of Covid in West Cork

October 2nd, 2020 3:23 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

There were 10 cases in the Bandon Kinsale electoral area between September 15th and 28th

NEW figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show that there were 10 cases of Covid-19 in the Bandon/Kinsale electoral area, in the fortnight from September 15th to 28th.

 

The figures, which show data by local electoral area, also reveal that there were just 6 new cases detected in the Skibbereen area during that time period:

There were 22 cases in the Carrigaline area, reflecting its proximity to Cork city, which has seen a steady rise in cases in the past fortnight.

However, in Macroom the level was also quite high – with 19 cases confirmed in the electoral area:

As the Bantry area had less than 5 cases, the actual number is not documented, lest it lead to identification of those infected:

The data is available online at: https://covid19ireland-geohive.hub.arcgis.com/

 

 

 

 

