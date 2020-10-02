New data shows varying levels of Covid in West Cork

NEW figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show that there were 10 cases of Covid-19 in the Bandon/Kinsale electoral area, in the fortnight from September 15th to 28th.

The figures, which show data by local electoral area, also reveal that there were just 6 new cases detected in the Skibbereen area during that time period:

There were 22 cases in the Carrigaline area, reflecting its proximity to Cork city, which has seen a steady rise in cases in the past fortnight.

However, in Macroom the level was also quite high – with 19 cases confirmed in the electoral area:

As the Bantry area had less than 5 cases, the actual number is not documented, lest it lead to identification of those infected:

The data is available online at: https://covid19ireland-geohive.hub.arcgis.com/