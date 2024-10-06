New checklist launched for water safety on boats

PEOPLE venturing out in the water in West Cork are being asked to undertake new checklists to cover marine safety.

After a three-year period between 2020 and 2022 of no fatalities on the water, the 2023 Marine Casualty Investigation Board Report of Incidents and Investigations recorded five fatalities involving recreational craft occurred during 2023. Now the safety checklists have been incorporated into the new code of practice for recreational marine craft, which was launched last week by Minister of State for Transport, James Lawless.

The revised and updated edition of the code of practice for the safe operation of recreational craft follows a review of the existing code by the Department of Transport, which included public and stakeholder consultations in 2022 and 2023.

The code of practice is a public service initiative containing safety information, advice and best practice operational guidance for owners, operators and users of a range of recreational craft operating in Irish coastal and inland waters. These include sailing craft, jet skis, rowing boats, kayaks, canoes, motor boats, recreational angling boats and stand-up paddleboards.

‘The code of practice has been a helpful and popular educational resource for many years for members of the public and for training providers,’ said Minister Lawless.

‘This updated edition includes new and expanded content in response to suggestions made by those who participated in the review and consultation processes. I am sure it will become a trusted and essential guide for all those who enjoy leisure time on our waters.’

A new feature of the code of practice is a set of ‘think and prepare’ safety checklists, covering issues such as hazards and risks, fatigue, and the importance of letting the Coast Guard know about each proposed trip.

There is also a template for shore-based contact persons. These checklists encourage recreational craft users to think and prepare before going on the water.

‘Much of this is common sense, but by taking simple basic steps you can improve your situation and be better prepared in the event of changing circumstances,’ said the Minister.

In addition to providing updated information on the legislation that applies to recreational craft, the code of practice contains new and revised content on topics such as traffic report messages to the Irish Coast Guard, foiling, surfing and kitesurfing safety, coastal rowing, cold water shock, hypothermia, and radio communications.

Marine users were reminded of the importance of checking the weather forecast prior to departure, always wearing a personal flotation device or life jacket, and telling someone shore-based about the plans for the trip, including letting the Coast Guard know by logging a traffic report message so as to help the rescue authorities in the event of a need for search and rescue. Mariners are also advised to have need to have communication to call for assistance, such as a VHF radio, an emergency position indicating radio beacon or a personal locator beacon.

The Code of Practice for the Safe Operation of Recreational Craft is available on the Department of Transport website and at www.gov.ie. Free copies can be requested from the maritime safety policy division of the Department of Transport at [email protected].