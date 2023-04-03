New charge of dangerous driving causing death

A 33-YEAR-old man has been charged with dangerous driving causing the death of popular sports broadcaster Paudie Palmer.

Bodhan Bezverkhyi of Rigsdale House, Rigsdale, Ballinhassig appeared in custody at Bandon District Court this week.

He was previously charged with four counts of hit-and-run at Dunkereen Cross in Innishannon on December 29th last.

These include failing to report the occurrence, failing to keep his vehicle at place of occurrence for a reasonable period, failing to stop his vehicle and failing to offer assistance at the scene of crash to Paudie Palmer, who later died on January 8th.

The court heard that two new charges were to be preferred against the accused, including dangerous driving causing death on December 29th, as well as dangerous driving on the N22 the previous day.

Det Gda Manus O’Donnell gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to the new charges, telling the court that the accused replied: ‘I will act according to my solicitor’s advice’ to the less serious charge. Mr Bezverkhyi made no comment to the more serious charge of dangerous driving causing death.

Sgt Paul Kelly said that the DPP has directed that he will be tried in the Circuit Court on the dangerous driving charge causing death. The accused can also be sent forward to the same court for sentencing if he intends to plead guilty to the charge.

He said the State was seeking a further remand in custody for the preparation and service of a book of evidence on the new more serious charge. Sgt Kelly said the five other charges – which include four previous charges and a new charge of dangerous driving – would remain in the district court for the time being and would be added to the indictment at a later stage.

‘The book of evidence is not at an advanced stage, as more reports are needed,’ said Sgt Kelly.

Solicitor Myra Dinneen requested that the book of evidence be translated into Russian for her client, as he is from eastern Ukraine, but Sgt Kelly said it will first be served in English and will then be translated afterwards.

Judge James McNulty remanded him to April 20th.