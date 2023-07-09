New bus to Kerry will be a ‘game-changer’

A NEW bus service connecting Killarney and Skibbereen is a potential game-changer for tourism and travel in West Cork.

The new Bus Eireann service provides a connection between Kerry and West Cork all year round and will also connect Bantry to Skibbereen via Durrus cross, Ballydehob bridge and Aughadown on the route 270.

By connecting the tourist hub of Kerry with Bantry and Skibbereen, this will incentivise more tourists to visit this part of the country, said Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan TD.

‘And now you can get a direct bus between Skibbereen and Bantry – the fact that it’s so frequent means it’s more than a viable option, it’s a potential game changer. It’s great to see this expansion of public transport in West Cork, a significant improvement over the last number of months, following the announcement of the route between Allihies and Kilcrohane,’ he added.