New book reveals wartime nun’s remarkable story

THE story of how a nun from Drimoleague set up a resistance group in World War II and lived through years in a concentration camp after being captured by the Gestapo, is being told in a fascinating new book.

From Rebel County to Ravensbrück Camp: The Remarkable Story of Kate McCarthy, is written by retired primary school teacher, historian Catherine Fleming.

Catherine tells how the Drimoleague woman showed ‘courage, loyalty, and persistence’ putting her own life in danger as she set up a resistance movement in occupied France.

Sr Kate was captured by the Nazis and sentenced to death but was later sent to Ravensbrück Camp before her rescue.

The book was launched at the GAA pavilion in Skibbereen recently by Skibbereen Historical Society’s William Casey, Skibbereen Heritage Centre genealogist Margaret Murphy, and Caitriona Hayes, who is the grandniece of Sr Kate. Author Catherine lives in Celbridge in Co Kildare and there was a second launch of the book there.

• Keep an eye on The Southern Star for an upcoming feature interview with Catherine about her book and Sr Kate’s remarkable story.