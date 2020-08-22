New book marks 40th anniversary of Potters

The 40th anniversary celebration of the formation of the Cork Society of Potters has resulted in the production of a beautiful new book.

The Society of Cork Potters – Celebrating 40 Years pays tribute to its founding members Jane Forrester, Peter Wolstenholme and Leslie Reed, who created a community of makers.

Etain Hickey, today’s chairperson of the society, along with Catherine Ryan, the organisation secretary, compiled and edited the book – not just to mark the anniversary, but to introduce West Cork’s talented potters to a whole new audience.

The organisation now boasts 32 members, which, according to Etain, ‘signifies the strength and vitality of the craft in West Cork’.

‘Each of the members – to a man and a woman – attest that West Cork has always been a welcoming place, and they find their inspiration in its beautiful landscape.’

A soft launch – with ticketed seats – took place at the Lavit Gallery in Cork on Friday, August 7th.

The launch of the book – which is a thing of beauty in and of itself because of the beautiful images within its satin-finish cover – coincided with an exhibition of work by all the members. That exhibition – in conjunction with Cork Craft Month – will run until August 22nd next.

The 124-page book saw Etain and Catherine work in close collaboration with Muireann Brady of Southern Star Creative.

Etain thanked Southern Star Creative for its assistance in the design and printing of the book.

For more see www.starcreative.ie and www.corkpotters.com.