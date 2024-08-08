New accessible chair for Dunmanway therapy pool

A NEW accessible chair is a welcome addition to the West Cork Leisure Centre in Dunmanway, which will provide easier access to the hydrotherapy pool for users with additional needs.

The cradle chair purchased by Cork County Council has been specially designed to safely transfer users from the changing rooms to the hydrotherapy pool.

The floor in the hydrotherapy pool can be raised allowing the chair to be wheeled directly into it before the floor is lowered again.

County mayor Cllr Joe Carroll said the West Cork Leisure Centre at Dunmanway is a fantastic facility for the people of West Cork and that the arrival of this chair makes the hydrotherapy pool accessible to even more people. The 7.5m hydrotherapy pool is the only one in West Cork.

‘We welcome users with additional needs to the facility on a daily basis and hope the addition of this equipment will open up the services to more users,’ said Cllr Carroll.