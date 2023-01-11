News

Network event designed to inspire for 2023

January 11th, 2023 12:39 PM

By Southern Star Team

Caroline O'Driscoll, co-founders of IWish, will speak at the event on Thursday evening.

NETWORK Ireland West Cork is kicking off the year with an event designed to inspire people to step out of their comfort zone and face new challenges.

Taking place on Thursday, January 19th at 7.30pm at the Ludgate Hub in Skibbereen, the event features two key speakers who will take the audience through how they overcame their own challenges.

Caroline O'Driscoll is one of the co-founders of IWish, the social enterprise that encourages teenage girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem), and to date over 50,000 girls have participated in its programmes. Caroline is a partner with Deloitte Ireland.

Anne Marie Grehan, ceo of of Mindset Success Strategies, will speak at the event.

 

The second speaker is Anne Marie Graham, best-selling author, as well as an experienced speaker and trainer. She is ceo of Mindset Success Strategies, helping individuals, groups and companies reach their potential and achieve their personal and professional goals.

Network Ireland West Cork branch president Anne Marie Kingston promised a ‘high calibre event.’

'Our speakers have years of experience that they will share on the night which will support our members in stepping out of their comfort zones and achieving their goals. I am delighted that we are returning to in-person events and my theme for this year is to get people “back in the room.” We have lost so many opportunities over the past two years and I want to support our members this year by hosting a series of monthly in-person events that will help fill that gap.'

The event is open to both members and non-members of Network Ireland and tickets can be booked on Eventbrite.

