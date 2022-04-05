Netflix series set for Union Hall and Glandore

A NEW Netflix series will be filmed in West Cork this summer.

Union Hall and areas outside of Glandore have been chosen as locations for the seven-part series which is described as a ‘contemporary drama’.

Filming is scheduled for the off-peak tourism months of June and September, and will also take place in Dublin and Wicklow.

The plot involves a group of journalists coming to a coastal village in West Cork to uncover a mystery surrounding something that happened 20 years previously.

It’s a completely fictitious storyline and is described as ‘quirky and funny.’

The series is currently being cast, but it’s understood some well-known actors could potentially be part of the series.

There’ll also be opportunities for local people to get involved in the production as extras, with a huge economic spin-off expected for the area given the cast and crew will be here for weeks at a time.

Wild Atlantic Pictures, which has offices in Dublin, London and LA, is the production company behind the series, with Netflix.

Home, business and farm owners in Union Hall and on the outskirts of Glandore have been receiving letters from location managers expressing interest in potentially shooting scenes on their property.

Arrangements are also being made to get necessary permissions from the local authority and harbour authorities.

The bulk of the filming was originally planned for Glandore village itself, but logistically it was decided it may be too small.

Shooting will continue until October and it’s not yet known when it will hit screens on the global streaming service.

This will be the second summer in a row that West Cork has been chosen for the filming of a high-profile series.

Last year, the ITV adaptation of Graham Norton’s novel Holding was shot in locations including Drimoleague and Castletownshend, bringing a remarkable boost to the area. It is currently being screened on ITV.