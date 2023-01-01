National Lottery player in Cork becomes Ireland’s newest millionaire

A NATIONAL Lottery player in Cork has gotten their year off to a great start by becoming Ireland’s newest millionaire after winning the top prize of €1m in last night’s millionaire raffle draw.

The Rebel County player scooped the top prize with Millionaire Raffle ticket number 219908. The National Lottery will announce the winning store location on Monday.

Five other players in Carlow, Dublin (3) and Kilkenny are sure to be celebrating today after they won the other top tier prizes of €100,000 in the raffle New Year’s Eve draw.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: ‘We are appealing to all our players who had a ticket for last night’s New Year’s Eve Millionaire Raffle draw to check their tickets carefully today. If you were one of the biggest winners of the night who won the €1m and €100,000 prizes, sign the back of your ticket and contact the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for the prize to be paid.’