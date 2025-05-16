Napoleonic era recalled at Old Head Signal Tower celebrations

This Saturday, visitors to the Old Head Signal Tower in Kinsale will be cast back in time to the 1800s, as the Lord Edward’s Own Living History Group will bring the Napoleonic era to life in a family-friendly day of re-enactment.

The Signal Tower was built during the Napoleonic Wars in 1804, and the re-enactment will portray a detachment of His Majesty’s 86th Leinster Regiment of Foot, the Irish infantry regiment active during the time of Napoleon’s threat to Ireland.

Throughout the day, the group will demonstrate authentic uniforms, muskets, and military drills from the early 1800s. Hourly displays of drill and musketry will take place in front of the tower, recreating the sights, sounds, and atmosphere of a time when coastal defences were on high alert. Visitors need to be prepared, however, as both children and adults may find themselves ‘recruited’ and trained as soldiers, learning how Ireland prepared to defend against invasion.

This event celebrates ten years since the restoration of the Old Head Signal Tower, which is one of 81 towers built around the Irish coast between 1804 and 1806 in anticipation of a potential French landing. Taking place between 11am and 4.30pm, all are welcome to attend.