N71 at Rosscarbery reopens after overnight flooding

August 13th, 2020 10:49 AM

By Siobhan Cronin

John Hayes from Newtown standing outside the Landmark restaurant in Rosscarbery this morning.

GARDAI were in attendance on the main N71 at Rosscarbery this morning as the road was blocked for at time by flooding.

Supt Ger O’Mahony confirmed that at approximately 6am, following torrential rain, there was localised flooding at Rosscarbery, Connonagh, Leap and Roury Bridge.

Orla and Ailish Kelly with Grace, surveying the N71 in Rosscarbery earlier today.

Traffic travelling to Glandore from Rosscarbery was also temporarily cut off by the flood waters.

As a result of the flooding, particularly in a low-lying area in front of The Landmark Restaurant in Rosscarbery, gardaí took the decision to close the N71 for approximately two-and-a-half hours and to put traffic diversions in place.

 

Conor Calnan of Newtown, Rosscarbery, showing the damage along the N71 today.

Supt O’Mahony confirmed that the roads were reopened when the flood waters receded.

However, he confirmed that some premises in Rosscarbery were flooded and that some local roads were damaged as a result of the floods.

There is also flooding on some backroads in outlying areas in the reigon, including around Reenascreena and Connonagh, as Deputy Christopher O'Sullivan tweeted earlier.

 

Glandore dairy farmer Denis O'Donovan also tweeted some pictures of the damage to local roads in the area:

 

 

