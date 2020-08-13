N71 at Rosscarbery reopens after overnight flooding

GARDAI were in attendance on the main N71 at Rosscarbery this morning as the road was blocked for at time by flooding.

Supt Ger O’Mahony confirmed that at approximately 6am, following torrential rain, there was localised flooding at Rosscarbery, Connonagh, Leap and Roury Bridge.

Traffic travelling to Glandore from Rosscarbery was also temporarily cut off by the flood waters.

As a result of the flooding, particularly in a low-lying area in front of The Landmark Restaurant in Rosscarbery, gardaí took the decision to close the N71 for approximately two-and-a-half hours and to put traffic diversions in place.

Supt O’Mahony confirmed that the roads were reopened when the flood waters receded.

However, he confirmed that some premises in Rosscarbery were flooded and that some local roads were damaged as a result of the floods.

There is also flooding on some backroads in outlying areas in the reigon, including around Reenascreena and Connonagh, as Deputy Christopher O'Sullivan tweeted earlier.

The flooding reports coming in from Rosscarbery, Connonagh, Rowry Bridge, Reenascreena and other parts or West Cork sound very bad. The Cork County Councils emergency number is 021 4800048. Please call them and report and damage to roads or property etc. pic.twitter.com/oSdm7auwHR — Christopher O’Sullivan TD (@COSullivanTD) August 13, 2020

Glandore dairy farmer Denis O'Donovan also tweeted some pictures of the damage to local roads in the area: