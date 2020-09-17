Muskerry for TG4 show

THE scenic Bailte series produced by Aniar for TG4 will air a special episode on Gort na Tiobratan later this month, on September 17th at 8pm, where presenter Síle Nic Chonaonaigh visits the town land in the heart of the Muskerry gaeltacht.

The episode filmed last February will feature the fascinating and intriguing sites around Gort na Tiobratan as well as a few well-known knowledgeable residents.

Síle met up with local beekeeper Micheál Ó Ceallaigh who guided her along the traditional pilgrimage routes of Saint Gobnait, and was also entertained into a road bowling masterclass by Micheál Ó Ceallacháin.

Síle also met with local bookshop ‘An Gadaí Dubh’ owner Conor Kelleher to shed light on some of the more vulnerable nocturnal wildlife in St Gobnait’s wood.

On the most important day of the year in Gort na Tiobratan, St Gobnait’s day, Síle met those who make the annual pilgrimage and found out what attracts them to this ancient magical place. Bailte Gort na Tiobratan is directed by local man, Séamus Ó Súilleabháin from Cúil Aodha.