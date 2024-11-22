Musicórum join Hegarty for a special concert in Rosscarbery

A SPECIAL concert featuring renowned soprano Mary Hegarty, Cork-based chamber choir with Musicórum and conductor Geoffrey Spratt, will take place in St Fachtna’s Cathedral, Rosscarbery on Saturday, November 23rd, at 5pm.

The concert marks the anniversaries of Austrian composer Anton Bruckner, who was born 200 years ago, and French composter Gabriel Fauré , who died 100 years ago.

The one-hour programme of their music will feature Bruckner’s motets ‘Locus iste’, ‘Ave Maria’ and ‘Pange lingua’, with Fauré’s ‘Agnus Dei’ (from the Messe Basse) and motet ‘Tu es Petrus’.

The internationally renowned soprano Mary Hegarty will perform three songs by Bruckner and Fauré’s Quatre chansons, Op. 39, with pianist Tom Doyle.

Audiences in Cork were highly appreciative of Musicórum’s performance of Bernt Vivancos’ Messe aux sons des cloches last May and won’t want to miss this concert.

Admission to the concert at St Fachtna’s in Rosscarbery is €15 at the door.

The same programme will also be performed in the Honan Chapel, University College Cork, at 7pm on Sunday November 24th.

Tickets for that show are available on EventBrite.