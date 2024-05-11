Mum spat after being accused of store theft

A MUM-of-one created a ‘ruckus’ in a Dunmanway supermarket when she spat at a staff member after she was escorted back into the shop on suspicion of stealing groceries, a court recently heard.

Melina Szabo (20) of Kippagh, Drinagh pleaded guilty at Clonakilty District Court to assault, theft and using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge James McNulty that on April 14th, 2022, Gda Corkery attended SuperValu in Dunmanway and met with a staff member who told her that he saw a woman place a number of items in a shopping bag and left without paying.

‘He followed her outside and escorted her back into the shop with the goods worth €44.94. While dealing with her she started shouting abuse at him and spat at him, which landed on his jumper,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

‘Another staff member witnessed this incident as did other members of the public who were in the shop at the time.’

The woman has no previous convictions. Defence solicitor Eamonn Fleming produced a cheque worth €250 for SuperValu on behalf of his client.

He said she was in the shop with three or four others including her partner at the time and his sister and her sister’s husband.

‘She has a two-year-old child. Her partner is no longer around and has no input into the child,’ said Mr Fleming.

‘She now lives in an apartment with an older woman and is in receipt of social welfare. She is estranged from her parents and is originally from Hungary.’

Mr Fleming said he took a serious view of the nature of the assault and he suggested to her to put money together to compensate the injured party.

‘She hasn’t come to garda attention since and she’s doing the best she can. I think she has learnt a salutary lesson and might benefit from the involvement of the probation service as she is capable and resourceful.’

Judge McNulty said it was important that she compensate SuperValu for the ‘ruckus’ she created in the shop. He also convicted and fined her €300 on the assault charge and €200 on the public order charge. He struck out the theft charge.