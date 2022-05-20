Much-loved Famous Five book resurfaces – 14 years later!

A WEST Cork woman did the Famous Five proud in her efforts to track down the original owner of one of Enid Blyton’s books, which she bought in a charity shop.

Jess Mehmet was equal parts surprised and delighted when she was randomly contacted on Instagram by the woman, after she bought a book owned by her over 14 years ago.

‘It was Famous Five Go Off In a Caravan which I got from either my mam or godmother when I was around nine-years-old,’ said Jess, now aged 23.

‘I remember writing my name on the inside cover in a blue gel pen. At some stage, the book was given to a charity shop and this woman had picked it up in a charity shop in Schull for her seven-year-old,’ she said.

‘She saw my name and thought it would be cool if they looked me up and they tracked me down on Instagram. It was very cute!’ said trainee accountant Jess, who lives in Glanmire.

Jess is still an avid reader and has just finished The Snag List by Sophie White.

‘A bit different to the Famous Five!’ she said.