Mother felt loved and cared-for in final years

SIR – My mother, Eily May O’Leary (née O’Rourke) died on the May 31st of, 2020 in Deerpark Nursing Home, Bantry, where she had been living for the past five years. I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the many people who have supported us over those years.

Deerpark really became home for Eily May, she felt safe, cared-for and loved by the outstanding staff. Under the guidance of Sheena Idicula, the team have managed the coronavirus in exemplary fashion working tirelessly and with vigilance; as a result there have been no cases of Covid-19 in Deerpark.

The medical team in the community have provided the expertise and care that have made such a difference to my family. Doctors Peter Wieneke, Paul O’Sullivan and Siobhan Shine were supported by our friends at Newtown and O’Sullivan Pharmacies.

My thanks to Noel O’Mahony and the staff at Bantry Library who nourished my mother with literature and to Bill Aylmer and the staff in the Gift Shop who ensured that she was provided with the daily news; I felt the warmth of their friendship every morning.

My parents lived in Beach, Bantry, surrounded by wonderful neighbours, all of whom provided friendship and practical help to Denis and Eily May over the years and were at the cemetery gates to acknowledge her final journey. On the balmy evening of June 2nd at the Abbey cemetery, overlooking the tranquillity of Bantry Bay, flautist, Karen Lloyd, played three haunting traditional airs as my mother was laid to rest, a moment not to be forgotten.

Special thanks to Arthur Coakley, funeral director and his sons for their affection, understanding and care. I was truly blessed.

My heartfelt gratitude to members of the BARA Photographic Club and the Bantry Community Choir for showing their love … let me count the ways.

Eileen O’Leary

Parade Field,

Bantry.