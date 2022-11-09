Most beautiful cities outside of London to visit in the UK

London is often the center of attention when touring the United Kingdom. The city's lights fascinate tourists, making them revel in all it offers.

However, many other cities in the UK boast stunning landscapes and natural and human attractions that will steal your breath away.

Many of them are within a day’s trip to and from London, and you may get to visit more than one in a day, depending on your itinerary. You can start by taking a train from London to Glasgow.

Glasgow

If you want to see more beautiful cities in the UK apart from London, you don’t have to put Edinburgh at the top of your list.

The city is already the second-most visited city outside of London.

However, while it boasts stunning views of historic buildings and rich culture, it probably won’t satiate the gregarious part of you that loves the bustling energy of London.

If you want to experience something similar but unique, Glasgow is the city.

Glasgow is the most popular city in Scotland and is known as the edgier sister of Edinburgh.

This city is full of attractions during the day but infinitely bursts to life at night.

Considering there is a lot to sustain visitors’ attention during the day and at night, many people find themselves more inclined to appreciate the Scottish culture from Glasgow.

If you want to visit both cities, consider going on one of the unique private tours of Scotland that offer both in their packages.

Liverpool

Alternatively, you can take a train from London to Liverpool to enjoy the home atmosphere of one of the top Premier League clubs.

Apart from the crowd the football matches bring, Liverpool sees its fair share of people looking for a bustling nightlife outside of London.

It is no rumor that Liverpool has one of the best nightlife in the entire UK. During the day, you can check out the museums and learn about historical figures and events.

After some history lessons in the museum, you should find a pub to enjoy some good drinks while reveling in the city’s atmosphere.

The locals are also amiable, and you will miss them before leaving the city.

Belfast

Belfast is not often considered a city to visit by many tourists, but it is one of the most beautiful cities in the country.

Ireland trains provide the best views of the country if you are interested in the landscapes. While in Belfast, you should spend some time taking in the view of River Lagon, either by walking along the banks or by boat.

The beautiful Georgian architecture and modernist structures will sustain your attention when you are on land. Must-see spots include Belfast Castle and the Belfast City Hall.