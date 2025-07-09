Missing Person John O’Donoghue, 15 Years, Bandon

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old John O’Donoghue who is reported missing from Bandon, County Cork.

John was last seen in Bandon at approximately 6pm on Tuesday, 8th July 2025.

John is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height with a slim build.

He has fair hair and blue eyes with a tattoo on his lower right forearm.

When last seen, he was wearing a black tracksuit with a single red strip down each arm and leg.

Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.