News

Missing man’s family hoping someone in West Cork can help with their search

December 18th, 2022 11:40 AM

By Jackie Keogh

Rory Johnson Hatfield’s family think he may be in the West Cork area.

Share this article

THE family of an Englishman who went missing seven years ago are reaching out to the people in West Cork in the hope that they might have some information as to his whereabouts.

On the night of November 20th 2015, Rory Johnson Hatfield, then aged 29, went missing after a night out in York, and his family are hopeful that he will be found one day.

A relative, who contacted The Southern Star, said he has a lot of Irish friends, as well as a lot of gypsy friends, and they have ‘a weird feeling that he might be over there.’

Samantha Biddolph, a cousin by marriage, believes West Cork is ‘an easy place in which to get lost’ and requested media coverage in the hope that someone might know something and get in touch with the family through the ‘Rory Johnson Is Missing’ Facebook page.

Alternatively, anyone with information surrounding Rory’s disappearance can contact North Yorkshire Police and quote the following reference: 12150207141.

Samantha said her cousin had worked in a remote part of the country so the way of life and the geography of Ireland was well known to the wider family.

She said he was last seen at 12.47am on November 20th 2015, in the City Mills area of the city of York. Since then, no one has seen or heard from Rory.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.