Minister visits new social housing developments across three towns

SIX newly-constructed social housing developments in Skibbereen, Clonakilty and Macroom were visited by Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien last week.

These developments consist of three Public Private Partnership (PPP) schemes, two turnkey developments and one own-build development.

The own-build development is located at Beechgrove, Clonakilty and provides for 57 various dwellings.

The Public Private Partnership schemes are located at Páirc Goodman, Skibbereen (50 units), Páirc Uí Thiar, Clonakilty (52 units) and Páirc Uí Mhuirithe, Macroom (50 units.) The new homes were delivered with the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage as the approving authority, with Cork County Council as sponsoring agency and lead local authority, on behalf of the respective local authorities, and the National Development Finance Agency (NDFA) acting as financial advisor, procuring authority and project manager. Torc Housing Partnership were awarded the Social Housing PPP Bundle 2 contract. Cork County Council continues to deliver social housing schemes through its turnkey housing model. The developments in Macroom are located at two separate sites at Árd an tSuláin (12 units) and An Goirtín Rua (14 units).