Minister announces almost €6m in funding to boost Cork Airport

CORK Airport will receive almost €6m as part of new government funding for regional airports.

Minister Naughton announced the allocation of almost €16.4m in exchequer funding to regional airports under the regional airports programme 2021-2025. Over €9.8m has been allocated to the airports at Cork (pictured) and Shannon as well as €6.6m for the regional airports at Donegal, Ireland West (Knock) and Kerry.

Welcoming the news, acting managing director at Cork Airport, Roy O’Driscoll said: ‘The construction of a new electrical substation this year will see the completion of our airfield upgrades following the successful runway reconstruction last year.’ This year, Cork Airport will serve over 40 routes and see a 77% recovery on 2019.