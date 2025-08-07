‘Mind yourselves’ says boy’s grieving stepdad

THE family of a teenager killed in a road collision have urged young people to ‘mind themselves’ and listen to their parents’ advice.

Mourners at the funeral of Dovydas Palkis (19) were moved by the emotional plea made by the Skibbereen teenager’s stepfather John.

Dovydas, of Gortnaclohy Heights in Skibbereen, died when the car he was driving collided with a truck on the motorway between Ballinhassig and Innishannon at 7.15am on Monday July 21st.

Paying tribute to the teenager, who had just completed his Leaving Cert exams at Skibbereen Community School, John said the loss was immeasurable and hard for the family to come to terms with.

He said: ‘This is for young people in our community, for Dovydas’ friends in school, I want to speak to all of you. Events like this remind is that life is short and precious.

‘You have to live life, enjoy life, and you have to mind yourself too and sometimes listen to your nagging parents because they love you and only want the best for you.’

An air of sadness hung over St Patrick’s Cathedral in Skibbereen on Friday as Dovydas’ friends, school pals and work colleagues joined his heartbroken family to say a final farewell.

He is survived by his mum Stela, dad Vidmantis, his partner Agne, stepfather John, stepsister Chloe and grandparents, and his dog Peppa.

Gifts brought to the altar included his Playstation, his car keys to represent his work in the garage, his Manchester United scarf, board games including Monopoly, and many family photographs of him as a young child.

In his eulogy John thanked everyone for ‘all the amazing love and support we’ve had from local businesses, the First Responders, gardai who had to break the terrible news.’

He said he had thought writing words about Dovydas, who worked alongside him at HG Construction, would be easy as there are so many memories, but that when he put pen to paper ‘nothing seems to do our Dovydas justice’.

‘I watched Dovydas grow from playing as a young boy on the green to a young man,’ he said.

‘He loved his mum dearly. He would suffer his mum’s worries with a smile and a hug and a kiss on the cheek. ‘Mum I’m not cold, I don’t need a hoodie – I love you mum, I’m fine don’t worry’.

‘He loved his dad also and when he was younger he hung out with him. They worked on cars together. Dovydas loved that time.

‘As his stepdad I had the joy of not only a son but a work colleague. He shone at every task he was given, never complained… he listened, he grafted.

‘Even now with the pain of a broken heart I feel my chest bursting with absolute pride with the man that he was. Dovydas you were taken too soon, I can only think that you were needed for great work somewhere else. You were loved, never forget that our boy.’