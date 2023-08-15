Michael Collins’ diaries on display in Clonakilty

VISITORS to the Michael Collins House Museum in Clonakilty can get a personal insight into the patriot’s life as his diaries are on display for the month of August.

The National Archives has loaned the diaries to the museum again, after a hugely successful exhibition in August last year. The diaries run from 1918 to 1922, the year of Collins’ death. The diaries are on loan to the National Archives by the family of the late Liam and Betty Collins in Clonakilty.

This year, visitors to the museum will be able to see the original 1918 and 1919 diaries on display and view all five diaries on an interactive touchscreen device. The diaries are Collins’ organisational diaries detailing his daily schedule, meetings and ‘to do’ lists giving an invaluable insight into his day-to-day life.

The diaries have undergone significant conservation and preservation treatment, archival processing and digitisation at the National Archives.

Admission to the exhibition is free and the museum will extend its opening hours for the duration of the exhibition. For more information please visit www.michaelcollinshouse.ie