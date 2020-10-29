Met Eireann issues yellow weather warning for Cork with flooding threat

Met Eireann says a period of unsettled weather will occur over the Hallowe'en weekend as a series of vigorous Atlantic weather systems pass close to Ireland.

Spells of heavy rain will lead to surface and river flooding, with very windy/stormy weather at times with some severe and damaging gusts possible.

Some coastal flooding is possible also, due to the combination of low pressure, high tides and onshore winds, and there will be very high seas.

This is a yellow weather warning and is in force from 9pm this Friday night (October 30th) until 6pm on Monday (November 2nd).