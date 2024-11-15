Met Éireann Issues Yellow Advisory For West Cork

THE first cold snap of the season is on its way, bringing with it the potential for hazardous driving conditions, snow and sleet according to Met Éireann.

The status yellow advisory, issued on Friday, November 15th is valid from Monday, November 18th until Friday, November 22nd.

An uncertain weather forecast over Sunday and Monday will give way to frost, ice and wintry temperatures from Tuesday to Friday.

Met Éireann says the possible impacts of the colder temperatures are as follows: