MEP congratulates colleague

IRELAND South MEP Deirdre Clune has congratulated her Fine Gael colleague Mairead McGuinness on her appointment as EU Commissioner.

‘I have worked alongside Mairead at the European Parliament for many years and have seen firsthand how she has represented Ireland so well within this forum.

Mairead is a very experienced politician and I’m sure will do a fantastic job as EU Commissioner.

We have excellent representation at EU level, with Mairead now taking the financial services portfolio,’ Mrs Clune said