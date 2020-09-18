News

MEP congratulates colleague

September 18th, 2020 5:50 PM

By Southern Star Team

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune

IRELAND South MEP Deirdre Clune has congratulated her Fine Gael colleague  Mairead McGuinness on her appointment as EU Commissioner.

‘I have worked alongside Mairead at the European Parliament for many years and have seen firsthand how she has represented Ireland so well within this forum.

Mairead is a very experienced politician and I’m sure will do a fantastic job as EU Commissioner.

We have excellent representation at EU level, with Mairead now taking the financial services portfolio,’ Mrs Clune said

