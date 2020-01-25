Men in court on car theft charges

TWO men allegedly attempted to steal a car which was driven by a good Samaritan who stopped to help them at 1am in the morning, a court has heard.

The incident, at Graigue in Inchigeela, was reported to gardaí and the two men – who attempted to hide in briars – were apprehended within the hour.

The accused – Donatas Ravaikas (27) and Ovidijus Remeika (26) of 8 Castle Street, Macroom, but originally from Lithuania, were charged with the unlawful taking of a vehicle last Tuesday, January 21st, and appeared at Bantry District Court on Wednesday morning.

An additional charge was brought against Donatas Ravaikas, for a breach of bail conditions.

Sgt Brian Harte, for the prosecution, said the State was objecting to bail in the case of Mr Ravaikas and his solicitor, Flor Murphy, said his client was consenting to a remand in custody to appear at Skibbereen a few days later.

Det Gda Pat Prendergast said the State had no objection to Ovidijus Remeika being granted bail to appear at Macroom District Court on February 5th.

Judge James McNulty ordered that an interpreter be in court for the hearing.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.