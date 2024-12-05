Mealagh pupils record a shakin’ Christmas song

THE recording of a cheery Christmas song proved a momentous occasion for the pupils at Dromclough National School in the Mealagh Valley outside Bantry.

Skibbereen-based performer and recording artist, Paudy Hourihane, had the brainwave to record the Shakin’ Stevens classic ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’ at his son’s school.

‘I wanted to create some nice memories with my son, Mason – something he could look back on – and to do something nice for the school, and the other pupils,’ he told The Southern Star.

The vast majority of the 34 children attending the school, as well as their full-time and assistant teachers, jumped at the chance to get involved in a proper recording session on Saturday November 9th.

Now – with the song due to be released on all music platforms on Monday December 2nd – there’s mounting excitement among the young performers and their parents.

They can access the song on Spotify. They can even ring their local, and national, radio stations and request to have the track played!

Paudy said he was thrilled to have had the support of Darren Nash of the DNA recording studio, which is based at Aughaville near Bantry.

He thanked him, too, for doing a teaser video of their practice sessions at the school – which The Southern Star is only too delighted to share on our own media platforms.

It’s a sweet video that has all of the same ear-worm attributes created by Shakin’ Stevens, the Welsh singer and songwriter, who happened to be the UK’s biggest-selling singles artist of the 1980s, having charted 33 Top 40 hit singles, including ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’.

Paudy, who is known as Paudy H, the name he goes by as a solo artist, said the experience was ‘great for the community too’.

In the New Year, the 35-year-old recording artist is looking forward to the release of a new album featuring some cover songs and some of his own creations.

WATCH HERE: