Mayor visits to see damage done by Ballinhassig floods

WITH flooding issues continuing to disrupt residents and businesses in Ballinhassig, a local councillor succeeded in inviting county mayor Cllr Mary Linehan Foley to see for herself the damage caused in the area

Independent councillor Ben Dalton O’Sullivan contacted her and asked for her intervention to get the drainage issues in the village finally resolved as flooding once again hit outside Kirbys Korner restaurant and the local shop on Saturday May 15th.

Cllr O’Sullivan said that inadequate drainage combined with heavy showers led to surface water and debris gathering around both premises which was only relieved by residents and staff.

‘I would like to extend a word of thanks to the businesses and residents who were out that Saturday morning clearing the drains and relieving the water build up,’ said Cllr O’Sullivan.

Both councillors examined the location and Cllr Linehan Foley agreed to write to the Director of Roads to ask him to work with the local engineers office to find a solution.

Cllr O’Sullivan had previously raised the issues of inadequate drainage at Tulligmore at last month’s meeting of the Carrigaline Municipal District.

At this month’s meeting Cllr O’Sullivan reported his findings and members in attendance agreed that an intervention was needed at that location and that the area engineer agreed to visit the location to see what can be done.