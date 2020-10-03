Massive response to ‘Walk While You Can’

THERE was a massive response to the ‘Clare’s Crew Walk While You Can’ fundraiser in support of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, which took place in ideal weather conditions last Saturday.

VIP guest on the day was Nurse Clare Donegan who, unfortunately, was diagnosed with the disease recently. When Clare emerged from her home at the foot of Staball Hill, she received a rapturous reception from her family, her many friends and neighbours who had assembled – socially-distanced, of course – in anticipation of participating in the walk, to make a financial contribution or just simply to show their support and concern.

Clare then led off the assembly in her gaily-decorated trusty scooter on the 5km walk along Greenmount Road to Stouke Cross and back. Along the route, they were joined by team members and officials of Gabriel Rangers who were walking in solidarity with the family as Clare’s son, Jason, is a member of the club’s intermediate team.

With plenty of stewards to ensure that compliance with guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus was observed, it was a truly memorable community afternoon.

To date, the funds raised for the charity are a great example of the generosity of people from all walks of life and from near and far. They have already donated €13,790 online and this added to other contributions will be a very significant total when the fundraising concludes.