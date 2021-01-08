Massive hike in Covid cases in Bandon/Kinsale and Bantry, new figures show

COVID cases in the Bandon/Kinsale area have seen a massive hike in the past fortnight, figures released today show.

The number of cases in the electoral area have more than doubled in the past fortnight, according to the latest HSE data.

Today’s figures show there were 350 confirmed new cases of Covid in the area, for the period from December 22nd–January 4th, while the previous fortnight recorded 126 cases.

The area has a 14-day average of 939 cases per 100,000, well above the national average of 674.

Bantry figures have also risen sharply, with 201 new cases in the electoral area, which reaches close to the boundary with Skibbereen town.

In the previous fortnight, Bantry had recorded 83 cases, less than half the latest figure. That gives Bantry a 14-day rate of 896 per 100,000.

Carrigaline is also above the national average, with 711.4 cases per 100,000 population, (250 new cases recorded).

The number of new cases in Skibbereen is 153, with 104 in Macroom.

The local area figures are available on the Covid tracker app by clicking on any individual county and also on the Covid-19 dasbhoard: https://covid19ireland-geohive.hub.arcgis.com/