Mass celebration of St Finbarr attracts 2,500 to Gougane Barra

MORE than 2,500 people descended upon Gougane Barra last Sunday to celebrate a special anniversary mass for St Finbarr who died 1,400 years ago in 623AD.

Said to be the largest attendance in many years, the day was blessed with warm autumn weather as the Ballingeary Pipe Band led the procession before mass.

Mass was celebrated by Bishop of Cork and Ross, Fintan Gavin and accompanied by the Ballingeary Church Choir. In his homily, Fr. Bernard Cotter of Castlehaven parish pointed out St Finbarr’s dedication. ‘What makes Finbarr a true missionary is not that he was a hermit here, but that he managed to leave this beautiful place, Gougane, loved by brides and grooms from all over the world.’

Among the many groups in attendance were the Catholic Guides of Ireland, Guides and Scouts of Europe - Ireland, St. John’s Ambulance Group, pupils and staff members from Mater Dei Academy, and members of the Syro Malabar, Syro Malankara, Ukrainian Catholics and Polish Chaplaincies in the Diocese, and mayor Cllr Frank O’Flynn .