Mary keeps flag flying for Beara Ladies

BY HELEN RIDDELL

CASTLETOWNBERE woman Mary Power has been named the Volunteer of the Year at the recent West Cork Ladies Football Awards night.

Mary, who was nominated by Beara Ladies Gaelic Football Club, has been the club’s secretary for over 30 years.

A spokesperson for the club said that Mary epitomises the word volunteer. ‘She is known throughout the county for her involvement in the club as well as her presence at most of the clubs matches up and down the county. She became involved once her own daughters started playing football, and she has been an integral part of the club ever since,’ they added.

When Mary’s four daughters started playing with Beara Ladies, and proceeded to inter-county football across different ages and levels, not only would she bring them to all their matches, but would also fill her car with other players from the Beara area, which was no small feat, considering the time and financial commitment and the fact that her husband was a fisherman and often away at sea.

Her son also played with Castletownbere at all age levels, which meant travelling to the boys’ matches as well. Mary’s many friends in Beara said her washing line was, and still is, constantly full of jerseys for all age groups.

Even when her own daughters, due to work commitments, no longer played with Beara ladies, Mary remained actively involved with the club.

She now enjoys watching her granddaughter Ellie play with the Beara Ladies and her granddaughters in Dublin, who play with Raheny and attend all the football camps in Beara during their holidays.

Her daughter Susan is currently training the Beara Ladies junior team and Claire is a member of the committee for a number of years and helps with training the underage girls.

Beara Ladies praised Mary’s commitment and said she is adamant that no visiting club will ever leave Beara without a cup of tea and a sandwich, and her homemade scones and jam are especially appreciated by all the visiting clubs.

‘Sport would be nothing without volunteers and people like Mary are the reason why sport plays such an integral part of our community. Volunteerism requires selflessness, sacrifice, service and support, which Mary gives freely. We as a club are delighted that Mary received this award as a token of all her hard work,’ said the spokesperson.