‘Marley’ helps find €1.8m cannabis haul in Ringaskiddy

AS a result of routine profiling and with the assistance of detector dog Marley, Revenue officers today seized a total of 90kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1.8m at Ringaskiddy Ferry Terminal.

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s, following the seizure.

The male is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Togher Garda station. He can be held for up to seven days.

The illegal drugs were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched a Polish-registered van which had arrived from Roscoff, France.

A total of 37 separate packages of herbal cannabis were subsequently found deeply concealed within panels of the van.

Investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenues ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.