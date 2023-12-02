Man who broke barring order told 'stay out of West Cork'

A MAN who contacted a family member via SnapChat was found to be in breach of a barring order and was ordered off all social media apps.

Judge John King made the order at Skibbereen District Court. In granting bail to the man – who is accused of contravening the order on October 4th 2023 – the judge also instructed him to ‘stay out of West Cork’.

The accused was arrested on Monday November 13th and brought before Skibbereen District Court the following day. Court presenter Sgt Tom Mulcahy said the State was objecting to the accused being released on bail.

‘Within 13 days of being released from custody, on September 22nd 2023, he had contact with people he wasn’t supposed to be in contact with,’ said the sergeant. ‘And he is using Twitter to explain himself which is bringing the alleged injured parties into the public domain.’

The court was told that it was previously part of his bail conditions that he would not communicate with family members, or engage in social media.

Sgt Mulcahy said the incident related to a former partner, and a child, and that ‘sensitive matters were referred to on social media’.

The sergeant said the State was concerned that the accused might reoffend. And he pointed out that the case is not due for trial until next year.

The accused, who was legally represented by Flor Murphy solicitor, claimed the contact was ‘inadvertently made’ when he got a new phone and was downloading various apps. The accused said his Twitter account was never deactivated and contact, on this occasion, was ‘a genuine error’.

Judge King said the accused enjoys a presumption of innocence, but the sergeant warned the court that the alleged offence is serious.

Judge King remanded the accused on a bail bond of €3,000 and instructed him to have no contact with his former partner, or the children.

The judge told him to delete Twitter, SnapChat, and all other social media accounts, and the case was adjourned to January 9th.