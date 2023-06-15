Man was eating his way around a Bandon supermarket

A MAN who went around a Bandon supermarket eating groceries without paying for them has avoided a custodial sentence.

Emil Hudi (29) of The Bungalow, Shinagh, Bandon pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to the thefts.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan told the court that on February 18th last gardaí responded to a call regarding thefts at SuperValu in the Riverview Shopping Centre in Bandon. ‘The manager of the store told gardaí that the defendant had taken items and consumed them while walking around the store. These included chocolates from a box and croissants,’ said Sgt O’Sullivan.

‘He said he had no money and total amount came to €24.35 and the groceries were not recovered as he had consumed them. Mr Hudi was on bail at the time of this offence.’

Judge John King was told that the defendant has 54 previous convictions including 12 for theft. Solicitor Myra Dinneen said her client is originally from Slovakia and his difficulty was that he had addiction problems including heroin. ‘He is off heroin now and he admits the thefts and apologises to the court and to the shop. He is linking in with addiction counsellors at the St Michael’s Centre in Bandon,’ said Ms Dineen. Judge King asked if Mr Hudi had brought compensation to court for SuperValu and he later produced €25 in court for them.

He said he wouldn’t send him to jail and handed him a nine months suspended sentence for two years.

‘He is to come under the supervision of the probation services and obey their directions and be of good behaviour.’