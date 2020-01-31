Man on cocaine charges ‘must engage’ with drugs counsellor - judge

AN ENNISKEANE man who was convicted of selling cocaine has been told by a Circuit Court judge that he must engage with his drugs counsellor.

At a recent sitting of the Circuit Court in Bandon, Ian Murphy (33) of 4 Tír na Gréine, Enniskeane appealed a seven-month sentence which had been handed down to him at a District Court sitting for the possession of cocaine and also for the possession of cocaine for the purpose of sale or supply.

State solicitor Malachy Boohig told the court that on June 7th 2018 gardaí executed a search warrant at Mr Murphy’s home.

There, they seized cocaine, a tick list, deal bags and weighing scales.

Mr Murphy was arrested and made full admissions, the court was told.

Mr Boohig added that there was over €7,000 owed on a tick list of 18 names and that the defendant has seven previous convictions that include drug possession.

Peter Flynn BL, instructed by solicitor Raymond Hennessy, said that Mr Murphy is a full-time carer for his mother.

The court heard that Mr Murphy has also suffered a number of family tragedies and has learning difficulties.

Mr Flynn added that Mr Murphy previously received two community service orders for simple drug possession and that he explained to him that he should attend a counsellor.

‘Let him attend a counsellor and bring it back in six months. If he doesn’t, then he is wasting his time,’ said Judge James McCourt, who then adjourned the matter until May 19th.

‘You must engage with your drugs counsellor,’ the judge then told him.