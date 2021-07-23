BBC broadcaster and summertime West Cork resident Graham Norton was interviewed on Monday by author Liz Nugent as part of an outdoor event at the West Cork Literary Festival 2021 in Bantry. The presenter has been based at his home in Ahakista for some weeks and has been broadcasting his Virgin Radio show from the C103 radio studio in his hometown of Bandon. (Photo: Karlis Dzjamko)
MAN OF WORDS: It’s, literally, Graham Norton, in Bantry
July 23rd, 2021 11:50 AM
