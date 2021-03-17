Man missing from Macroom: gardaí seek public's help

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Michael Deasy, aged 49 years, who is missing from his home in Macroom.

Michael was last seen yesterday, Tuesday 16th March 2021 in the Douglas area of Cork city.

Michael is 5’ 9” in height, slim build and with blonde, fair hair.

Gardaí and Michael’s family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.