Man lost thumb in sawmill accident

A WEST Cork timber company is set to plead guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to charges arising out of a workplace accident where an employee lost his thumb in a machine.

At Bandon Court last week, barrister Paula McCarthy said GP Wood of Main St, Enniskeane, had signed a plea of guilty to two summons. The charges relate to a workplace accident on March 10th last year involving the use of a Leadermac moulding machine, where an employee lost his right thumb.

Acting State solicitor Jerry Healy told Judge James McNulty that the DPP had directed that the case could be dealt with in the district court.

However, at a previous court sitting, Judge John King had refused jurisdiction in the case due to the seriousness of the injuries.

The judge was told that an employee lost his right thumb in a sawmill machine. The man’s thumb was not reattached after the accident.

Mr Healy said the company signed guilty pleas to two charges and that these matters will be going forward to Cork Circuit Criminal Court at sittings commencing on October 24th.

Judge McNulty sent GP Wood forward for trial on signed pleas of guilty on two charges and adjourned the other two charges to Bandon District Court on September 15th.

The company was fined €90,000 in February after pleading guilty to three charges, following an accident in 2019, where employee Pat Lacey died.