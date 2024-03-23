Man ‘lost it’ with animal inspector

A MAN who obstructed an animal welfare office was given a four-month sentence – two of which were suspended for a period of two years.

Patrick Ring of Peake, Coachford, appeared in custody at Skibbereen District Court, having declined at the Macroom court sitting on February 7th to do community service in lieu of prison.

Court presenter Tom Mulcahy said that on June 1st, 2023, the accused obstructed an ISPCA officer. It is alleged that he impeded her despite the fact that she told him she was legally entitled to access his land and inspect his animals.

Sgt Mulcahy said Gda Paul Cullen received the radio message about the incident and how the ISPCA inspector was verbally abused by the landowner. The sergeant said Mr Ring was irate and aggressive to the ISPCA official and kept demanding to know who called the ISPCA on him.

‘He was asked to desist but he remained irate and aggressive,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

He said she was on private property. She told him she was going to look around the farm and the accused told her, “Go back to your informant”.

The sergeant outlined how the accused, who has 40 previous convictions, had leaned into the inspector’s van and went to open a door. The sergeant also said he appeared threatening, saying he would find out where she lived.

The accused’s solicitor Jack Purcell said Patrick Ring accepts that he got verbally aggressive. Mr Purcell said he didn’t realise the powers ISPCA officers have and he was using that as a stalling tactic.

‘He got irate because he knew himself there was no animal welfare issue,’ Mr Purcell told the court.

‘It sounds like he lost it,’ Judge James McNulty remarked. ‘He was threatening to her on more than one occasion.’

Judge McNulty said a custodial sentence was warranted but gave the accused credit for a guilty plea. He sentenced him to four months imprisonment but suspended two months so they would hang over him as a deterrent.

Mr Purcell asked for recognisances to be fixed for an appeal and the accused was released on his own bail.