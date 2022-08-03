Man is charged with stealing laptops

A SOUTH African expat has pleaded guilty to the theft of laptops from pharmaceutical company, MSD in Brinny.

Andrew McMorran (41) with an address at 15, Rosewood Rise in Bandon, was charged with the theft of 29 Lenovo ThinkPad laptops from MSD Brinny in Innishannon where he was employed on dates between 2020 and 2021.

He pleaded guilty to nine sample charges of theft before Judge Helen Boyle at a Circuit Criminal Court sitting in Cork city this week.

The court heard he was employed with the pharmaceutical company when the laptops, each with a reported value of €500, were stolen.

Barrister for the accused Peter O’Flynn told the court that his client was pleading guilty to the nine sample charges. He requested an adjournment so that McMorran could arrange compensation for the theft of the laptops.

Judge Boyle remanded Andrew McMorran on continuing bail and adjourned the case for penalty to November 8th.