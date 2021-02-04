Man in 20s charged with Enniskeane burglary

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in his 20s in relation to a burglary in Enniskeane on January 11th last.
Gardaí in Bandon received a report that a vacant house in Enniskeane had been broken into overnight and that tools had been stolen. Detectives began gathering CCTV from the area whilst uniform gardaí carried out house-to-house enquiries.
On February 3rd, gardaí arrested a man in relation to the investigation. He was detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before Bandon District Court on February 12th at 10.30am.
