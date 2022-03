Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred at about 4.30pm this evening at The Square in Skibbereen in which a woman was approached by a man carrying a knife.

A man in his 40s was arrested in relation to the incident and he is currently being detained at Clonakilty Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí say no one was injured as a result of the incident but their investigations are ongoing.