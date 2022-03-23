Man claims he can’t get work because he’s a retained firefighter

CLLR Joe Carroll (FF) has told a meeting of Cork County Council that he is ‘shocked and appalled’ at claims by a West Cork man that he cannot get full-time employment because of his position as a part-time firefighter.

Cllr Carroll said that the part-time firefighter and a number of his colleagues were considering leaving their positions due to the fact that they could not get full-time jobs.

‘When they applied for jobs and told would-be employers they were in the fire service, they wouldn’t get them,’ Cllr Carroll said.

‘This man applied for jobs in this Council as well, and didn’t get them. If anything, the Council should be encouraging its staff to join the fire service. Our fire crews, be they part or full-time, deserve more respect than this.

‘I don’t know if it’s true or not, but he said it was,’ Cllr Carroll said. Cllr Carroll also called for senior council officials to implement a campaign to point out to would-be employers that they would be aiding their communities by employing part-time firefighters.

‘This is the second time in a month that the Council has debated problems facing its own fire crews,’ Cllr Carroll said, referring to earlier claims that many firefighters were being refused motor cover on their private cars.