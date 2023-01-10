Man charged with hit and run tells court he had ‘no excuse’

A 33-YEAR-old man appeared at a special sitting of Bandon District Court last Saturday afternoon in connection with a hit and run that took place in Innishannon.

Bohdan Bezverkhyi of Rigsdale House, Rigsdale, Ballinhassig was charged with four counts of hit and run at Dunkereen Cross in Innishannon last Thursday morning (December 30th).

These include failing to offer assistance at the scene of a crash to the injured party, broadcaster Paudie Palmer, failing to report the occurrence, failing to keep his vehicle at the place of occurrence for a reasonable period and failing to stop his vehicle.

Det Gda Manus O’Donnell told Judge James McNulty that he arrested the accused at 2.52pm last Friday and charged him with the four offences.

After the first charge was put to him, the Ukrainian national said: ‘I am guilty, I just want to apologise.’

After the second charge he replied: ‘I am sorry, very sorry for what happened. I have no excuse, no excuse, very sorry for what happened.’

Gardaí said they would be objecting to bail but solicitor Myra Dinneen said she would not be making a bail application for her client on this occasion but would reserve her position until the next court sitting on Thursday January 5th. She said her client has 12 years of experience working in ventilation and air conditioning and has been living here for the past six months and his circumstances are very limited and is living in rented accommodation.

‘He does express remorse for what happened,’ said Ms Dinneen.

Free legal aid was granted and Judge James McNulty was told he would need the services of a translator.

Judge McNulty remanded the accused in custody to appear in court again in Bandon on January 5th.

Popular sports broadcaster Paudie Palmer (65) died from the injuries sustained in the incident at Cork University Hospital on Sunday.