Man arrested over €6,000 cocaine seizure in Enniskeane

GARDAÍ arrested a man in his 30s and seized €6,000 of suspected cocaine in the Enniskeane area yesterday evening.

At around 5.30pm gardaí from the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit, executed a search warrant at a house in the Enniskeane area.

During the search gardaí seized €6,000 of suspected cocaine and they also seized a weighing scales and bags. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A man was arrested at the scene and brought to Bandon Garda Station. He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been released.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.