News

Man arrested over drugs seizure in Crookstown

July 24th, 2020 12:09 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Share this article

A 26-year-old man was arrested  by gardaí  in Crookstown yesterday morning following the seizure of an estimated €17,400 worth of cannabis herb.

The seizure occurred when gardaí stopped a vehicle at a checkpoint at approximately 11.25am in the village

The driver of the car was arrested and taken to Bandon Garda station.

He was later released and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and gardaí confirmed that investigation are ongoing.

This is the third significant seizure of drugs by gardaí  in West Cork this week, following the seizure of  €5, 250 worth of cocaine from a house in Ballinhassig on Sunday afternoon and the seizure of  almost €30,000 worth of cannabis plants from a house in Skibbereen later that evening.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.