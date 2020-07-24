Man arrested over drugs seizure in Crookstown

A 26-year-old man was arrested by gardaí in Crookstown yesterday morning following the seizure of an estimated €17,400 worth of cannabis herb.

The seizure occurred when gardaí stopped a vehicle at a checkpoint at approximately 11.25am in the village

The driver of the car was arrested and taken to Bandon Garda station.

He was later released and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and gardaí confirmed that investigation are ongoing.

This is the third significant seizure of drugs by gardaí in West Cork this week, following the seizure of €5, 250 worth of cocaine from a house in Ballinhassig on Sunday afternoon and the seizure of almost €30,000 worth of cannabis plants from a house in Skibbereen later that evening.